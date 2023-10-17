Harry, Meghan ‘scramble’ to save marriage with ‘temporary escape’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to take a healthy approach towards fixing their relationship issues, as the duo attempts to reconnect during a private trip.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted enjoying a getaway to a lavish Caribbean Island without their two kids, Archie, 4, Lilibet, 2, over the weekend.

Speaking to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson explained that though the private time could help the pair iron out their differences temporarily, it won’t help fix issues in a long-term.

"A vacation alone can't fix any underlying issues in a relationship,” she shared. “The holiday away from their children, the media, and their jobs may provide a temporary escape, but the reality of their relationship will still be waiting for them when they return."

The key to “truly” reconnecting and rebuilding their relationship lies in their desire to “communicate openly and honestly with each other, address any underlying issues, and make a conscious effort to prioritize their relationship when they are back to their busy schedules,” according to the expert.

Louella suggested that that the pair’s tread towards taking time away together shows “they aren't running from their problems but are actively trying to make things work.”

She continued: "Running from a problem usually means avoiding it or denying its existence, but if their getaway is centered around their relationship, they are actively acknowledging and addressing their issues."

Louella added, "If Meghan and Harry are taking some time away to reconnect, it indicates they are trying to deal with their issues in a healthy and productive way."