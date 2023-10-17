King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold grand reception before Kenya state visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be hosting a reception at the Buckingham Palace to express their gratitude to everyone involved in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and the Coronation.

The event will also see members of the royal family in attendance including Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement, “The reception will offer an opportunity for Their Majesties and other members of the Royal Family to thank and recognise some of the many external organisations involved for their work and efforts during these events.”

The announcement comes two weeks before Charles and Camilla will be heading to their state visit to Kenya.

The state visit from October 31- November 3 will be Charles’ first to a Commonwealth nation since he succeeded his mother last year, underscoring the King’s commitment to an organisation that has been central to Britain’s global power and prestige since World War II.

Following the Kenya tour, there are also whispers that the monarch is set to confirm an Australian tour in 2024. Apart from the King and his wife, there is a chance that Prince William and Kate Middleton would also accompany them.

However, the tour and its details are yet to be confirmed.