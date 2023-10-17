Netflix appears to ‘screw over’ Prince Harry in ‘devastating’ move

Despite having a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant, Netflix appears to be ‘bad news’ for Prince Harry especially with the upcoming final season of The Crown.

The first images from the sixth season, which debuts on Thursday, November 16, were unveiled on Monday.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser is of the view that “all of that privilege and wealth and excellent dentistry and Netflix is still willing to screw him over.”

She pointed to a particular image from the show in her piece for News.com.au in which she dubbed the portrayal of young Prince Harry as a “gormless Ron Weasley.”

However, Elser clarified that she is not criticising actor Fflyn Edwards but casting choice as it does not bear much resemblance to the real Harry. She added that the “Kmart wig is just the beginning of the bad news for the real life, now Duke of Sussex.”

Apart from the portrayal, Elser noted the show will be delving into Prince William and Harry’s “profound loss” but also their “remorse.” She penned, “Talk about an emotional Pandora’s box being blithely opened for the sake of Emmy’s by the bucketload.”