Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in wedding saree at National Film Awards: Watch

File Footage

Alia Bhatt arrived at the ceremony of 69th National Film Awards with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, donning her beautiful wedding saree.



The Bollywood diva will be receiving the Best Actress award for her remarkable performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.



In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Bhatt was spotted wearing her wedding ensemble as she arrived at the prestigious ceremony with her better half.



The 30-year-old actress who made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year marked her significant presence on several international platforms.



From making her debut in Hollywood with the movie Heart of Stone to becoming the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, the actress is currently at the peak of her blooming career.

On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in movie tilted Jigra which she will be co-producing as well along with Dharma movies.

While talking about her upcoming venture, she wrote on her Instagram, "Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward."



Directed by Vasan Bala, the forthcoming film will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024.