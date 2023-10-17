A general view of Pakistan's Supreme Court is pictured in Islamabad on April 6, 2022. — AFP

The federal government Tuesday filed an appeal against the top court's decision striking down amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

This is the first appeal to be filed under the new law that was upheld by the top court's recently.



Makhdoom Ali Khan, who filed the appeal on behalf of the federation, has requested the Supreme Court to annul the decision against the NAB amendments and order its restoration, claiming that the apex court violated fundamental rights through its verdict.



"No fundamental rights have been violated by NAB amendments," the petition read.



The plea contended that the Parliament is empowered to legislate, while the SC decision is an encroachment on its authority.

The parties in the petition include the federation, NAB and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Another petitioner Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui has also filed an appeal against the same verdict of the apex court.

The SC, on September 15, ruled to strike down some amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999. The NAB amendments case was related to public importance; thus, it fell under the original jurisdiction of the superior court i.e. Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The appeals have been filed days after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Farooq H Naek filed a review petition against the aforementioned decision on October 14.

The lawyer filed the review petition on behalf of a citizen named Abdul Jabbar, who was neither party in the litigation nor did he belong to any political party. However, he was directly affected by the judgment against the NAB amendments, as an accountability reference against him was pending.

It should be noted that the SC had, in a majority decision of 10-5 on October 11, upheld the law formulated to regulate the affairs of the top court, but noted that although the right to appeal provided against a decision taken under Article 184(3) will not be applicable retrospectively, it will apply to those ruling which were issued after the law came into effect.

The Parliament had passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, in April, and the apex court struck down the amendments to the NAB law in September, allowing the right to appeal.