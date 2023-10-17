Priyanka Chopra bonds with Danielle Jonas amid Sophie Turner feud

Priyanka Chopra stepped out with Danielle Jonas as the family took their children to Disney World.



During a fun outing, the Bollywood actress and her husband Nick Jonas were spotted with their daughter Malti Marie.

The trip became more joyful as Kevin Jonas and his wife joined the Jonas clan with their children.

Several videos and pictures from family’s recent trip to the theme park surfaced online.

In the comments section, several fans hailed Priyanka for carrying her little one by herself.



One fan wrote, "All the perambulators passing and there is Priyanka carrying her baby."



Others showered love on the reunion of Jonas family, saying, "So nice to see the them having a great time."

Earlier, Life & Style reported that, Priyanka has been caught in the middle of the now-estranged couple Joe and Sophie’s messy split.

A source close to the publication said, "Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess."

However, recently, the former sisters-in-law unfollowed each other on their social media accounts, fueling the rumours of feud between the two.