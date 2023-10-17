Olivia Wilde responds to backlash over Taylor Swift, clarifies she 'Meant No Harm'

Olivia Wilde emphasizing her intention to highlight piorities.

Olivia Wilde has chosen to address the recent backlash she faced, clarifying the intentions behind her social media message, which sparked a heated debate about the attention directed towards celebrity relationships, particularly Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Earlier this month, Olivia Wilde found herself at the center of controversy when she shared a thought-provoking post on her Instagram Stories.

The message read: "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist."

During a conversation with a reporter on a casual Sunday, Olivia Wilde emphasized that her intention was never to cause hurt feelings.

She remarked, "I meant no harm. It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things."

Critics on the internet didn't hold back, seizing the opportunity to voice their opinions on her tweet, and some even drew her former boyfriend,

Harry Styles, into the conversation. However, Wilde's recent explanation offers a glimpse into her perspective on the matter and her intent to redirect attention to more pressing issues.

In the aftermath of Olivia Wilde's thought-provoking post, social media erupted with a flurry of opinions.

One commentator on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipped, "I get it but like also... who is Olivia Wilde to say s**t. I don't remember Harry Styles restoring the ozone when they were dating."

Another individual weighed in, noting, "She wasn't worried about climate change when she was flying across the country to go chase Harry, lmao."