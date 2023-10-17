Hamas hints at using kidnapped Israelis as bargaining chips

Fighters with the Izz-Al Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on April 18, 2021.

A senior Hamas leader indicated the group's intention to use Israeli captives as potential leverage to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Khaled Meshaal, the Hamas official, said on Monday that the group possesses the necessary means to achieve the freedom of all Palestinians currently incarcerated in Israeli prisons.



The backdrop to this revelation is a recent incident where Hamas militants launched an attack on southern Israeli communities and military bases, resulting in a tragic toll of over 1,300 casualties. The militants took scores of hostages during this operation.

The Israeli military has reported that Hamas currently holds 199 hostages in Gaza, although Hamas contends that the number is somewhere between 200 and 250. These hostages include both Israelis and non-Israelis. Of note, the non-Israeli captives have been referred to as "guests" by Hamas's armed wing, with plans to release them when circumstances permit.

Hamas has a longstanding demand for the release of approximately 6,000 Palestinians who are held in Israeli prisons. Meshaal's recent statement concerning the potential use of Israeli hostages as bargaining chips raises concerns about their safety and well-being.

This approach mirrors a previous incident in 2011 when Israel conducted an exchange, releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return for one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, who had been held captive for five years.

The Israeli government, while committed to securing the release of the hostages, has launched military strikes on Gaza as part of its efforts to neutralise Hamas. This complex situation complicates any potential negotiations.

The international community is closely monitoring this situation, with a focus on the well-being of the hostages and the prospects for negotiations to secure their release.