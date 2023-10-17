Coleen Rooney opens about exposing Rebekah Vardy amid persistent leaks

Coleen Rooney recounts her desire to end pervasive leaks during battle with Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen Rooney during a rare television appearance on The One Show, provided insight into her upcoming Disney+ documentary, which delves into the highly publicized Wagatha Christie trial.



Rooney shared that her decision to publicly name Rebekah Vardy was a result of relentless leaks from her personal social media account to The Sun newspaper, which simply would not cease.

Speaking with hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, Rooney acknowledged that although it might have been more convenient to ignore the issue, the prolonged duration of the leaks left her with no alternative.

She explained, "I put warning posts out there, saying 'someone was leaking my private information,' and it just didn't stop. It continued, and I just had enough; I just wanted it to be over."

Coleen admitted that while she anticipated the story and its aftermath would garner attention, she never foresaw it evolving into a global phenomenon, with the catchphrase "Wagatha Christie" becoming part of everyday conversation.

In discussions about the aftermath of the Wagatha Christie trial, she revealed, "There were times when I wanted it to go away, but I had to battle on."

Her remarks came in the wake of the release of the latest explosive trailer for Disney+'s upcoming documentary, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, set to air on Wednesday.

The gripping teaser offers a glimpse into Coleen's emotional journey as she discloses her relentless pursuit of the truth regarding who was leaking details of her life to The Sun newspaper.

In the clip, Coleen emotionally shares that the saga, which originated from a Twitter post on October 9, 2019, consumed her thoughts.

She also issued a pointed warning to Jamie Vardy's wife, stating, "Don't play games with a girl who can play better."

During a pivotal moment in the trailer, Coleen is asked, "Have you still got the posts on your phone? To which she responded, Yeah, yeah, yeah. I stick by them."