Prince William's one-liner reaction to Harry's bombshell allegation

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William expressed his anger with a sentence over Prince Harry's one serious allegation against the royal family.



The future King reportedly lost his cool to the Duke of Sussex when Harry accused the royal family of being racist in his infamous chat with US TV host Oprah Winfrey after his exit from the Firm.

Harry's relationship with his royal relatives has been strained ever since he stepped back as senior working royal and relocated to Montecito in 2020.



And Harry's rift with William has only gotten worse in the last few years since the Duke made his royal life and his alleged feud his own people public in tell-all interview with Winfrey in 2021, as well as in his memoir, Spare.

Harry and his wife Meghan alleged an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concerns over their firstborn son, Prince Archie's skin colour, claiming: "In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he won't be given a title... And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin will be when he's born."

"That was relayed to me from Harry, that was from conversations that family had with him. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations," the Duchess added.

The royal family adopted very smart strategy as they remained silent to avoid fanning the flame during already fiery situation within the family, however William's anger was obvious during an engagement the day following the explosive revelation from the Sussex.

The heir to the throne and his wife Princess Kate visited a school in Stratford, east London, when he was asked whether he's spoken to Harry after the interview. The future King responded as saying: "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."

The Prince of Wales, when he was asked by Sky News if the royal family was a racist family, gave a strong one-liner answer, saying: "We're very much not a racist family."



Harry and Meghan did not reveal the name of alleged royal racist, but the couple specified it wat not the late Queen, nor Prince Philip.