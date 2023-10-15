Prince William, Kate have 'no plans' to end Prince Harry, Meghan 'conflict'

Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly continue their icy relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple has “no deep desire” to end their issues.

According to royal author Dr Ed Owens, while speaking to GB News, the ongoing issues between the Sussexes and the Waleses, will not come to a conclusion anytime soon due to the nature of their conflict.

After Prince Harry and Meghan shared private details of their interactions with the royal family to the world, Owens claimed that expecting any positive relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales would be ‘really difficult’.

"It'll be really difficult. I don't think there's any way for that direct way forward at the moment," Owens said.

"It's a classic case of conflict resolution. Conflict resolution requires an understanding on the part of both parties and a desire to find common ground. Unfortunately, I don't think there's a deep enough desire on either side to find that common ground at the moment."