Prince Harry risks endangering kids' mental health with parenting 'flaw'

Prince Harry was advised to exercise caution when parenting his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Meghan Markle.
Parenting expert Amanda Jenner, while speaking to OK!, sided with Meghan on her worries for her children using social media and advised that Prince Harry's approach to seek complete privacy was not the right way to go about it.
"I think Meghan is right here. Harry can’t live in the privacy that he wants and he can’t put his kids in a bubble just because of what happened to him in the past," she wrote.
"They’re still royals and they’re never going to be like us, but it’s really important for the children’s mental health that they have as normal a life as they possibly can and which their parents both agree on.
"Harry needs to understand that he’s faced mental health battles because of his mum’s death and his upbringing. If he starts to make Archie and Lilibet follow in his footsteps, they’ll have the same issues."
