World Cup 2023: Australia's Ellyse Perri picks Kangaroos over Pakistan

Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry. — ICC/File

LAHORE: Australian women's cricket team player Ellyse Perry has predicted that Australia will emerge victorious in their upcoming World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan.

"Australia is the favourite for both the Pakistan match in Bengaluru and to lift up the World Cup,” the 32-year-old all-rounder said while speaking on the sidelines of the launch ceremony of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 9.

Perry voiced support for Australia despite the Kangaroos losing two matches in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, all-rounder Alana King rated India as a tough opponent. She also ranked Pakistan among the final four spots.



"Hosts India would be a really tough opponent, but our good wishes are with Australia men's squad,” King said.

"Pakistan and South Africa are also strong contenders for the final four,” she added.

It must be noted that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in full flow. Hosts India sit at the top of the table with three wins while New Zealand is second with the same number of wins.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Pakistan are third and fourth respectively. Defending champions England suffered a shocking defeat to Afghanistan yesterday.