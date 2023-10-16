VIDEO: Amid Israel-Hamas war, 'a patient every minute' pushes Gaza hospitals to brink of shutdown

The UN humanitarian office issued a warning that the Gaza hospitals' final remaining fuel supplies would likely run out in the next few hours, as they were receiving a patient every minute amid heavy Israeli bombing in the region.



Following claims of a ceasefire in southern Gaza from Egyptian security officials, Israel and Hamas both refute the news.

Ashraf Al-Qidra, an official with the health ministry, is concerned about how hospitals will function as Gazans prepare for an Israeli ground offensive following days of severe airstrikes and a blockade in response to the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In hospitals that are overflowing with patients and suffering from a lack of supplies due to the blockade, doctors are scurrying to provide care for an increasing number of patients, including youngsters hurt in the air strikes. Due to a lack of resources, only the most severe cases are being operated on, according to officials.

Thousands of patients are at risk since hospitals around the enclave only have 24 hours' worth of gasoline left, according to the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) on Monday.

The health ministry reported on Monday that since October 7, there have been at least 2,750 Palestinian deaths and 9,700 injuries.

One thousand more persons were missing and thought to be buried under the wreckage.

Qidra urged people to donate blood at the Shifa Hospital, the biggest of the territory's 13 public hospitals.

“If the hospital stops working, the whole world will be responsible for the lives of hundreds and thousands of patients who rely on our services, especially from Shifa,” said Qidra.



Shifa serves the entire Gaza Strip but more directly the around 800,000 people who live in Gaza City.

With 2.3 million inhabitants, Gaza is one of the most densely inhabited locations in the world. Israel is currently carrying out its largest airstrikes ever and is anticipated to begin a land offensive.

In retribution for a nine-day spree by its militants in Israeli communities during which they slaughtered men, women, and children and kidnapped hostages in the deadliest attack on civilians in the nation's history, it has pledged to completely destroy Hamas.

The unexpected attack claimed the lives of some 1,300 people, and there are terrible mobile videos and accounts of atrocities in the invaded towns and kibbutzim from the hospital and rescue services.