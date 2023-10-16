Prince Harry alerted Meghan Markle of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘trap’ in first meeting

Meghan Markle got a heads up from Prince Harry as he warned his then future wife to be aware of a “trap” of late Queen Elizabeth.



In October 2016, not long after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's romance had been made public, Meghan had her first encounter with Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Harry's memoir Spare, Meghan was eager to meet his grandma and her reaction was, "Fun! I love grandmas."

The Duke had warned his future wife of one trap she should watch out for, as he knew it wasn't all that it seemed.

Prior to the encounter, the couple visited Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's former partner, who gave Meghan pointers on how to curtsy to the late Queen.

Sarah also advised her to be careful not to speak over the late monarch, despite suggestions that she should first be addressed as "Your Majesty" before being called "Ma'am."

In his memoir, Harry attested that Meghan did not interrupt his grandma, and that she curtsied well.

Harry stated in Spare, "Everyone complimented Meg on her curtsy. So good! So deep!"