Joe Biden terms Israeli plans of Gaza invasion 'mistake'

US President Joe Biden while speaking in an interview with 60 minutes in this still taken from a video released on October 16, 2023. — YouTube/60 Minutes

As Israeli forces are preparing to launch their ground invasion in the Gaza Strip, US President Joe Biden cautioned Tel Aviv Sunday of any occupation of the enclave calling it a "big mistake", ruling out Washington joining the fray.



Speaking in an interview with CBS News program 60 Minutes, aired Sunday, Joe Biden responded to a question of extending support to the invasion. He said: "I think it'd be a big mistake."

The brutal Israeli assault on the innocent Palestinians commenced eight days ago after Hamas fighters responded with heavy force to the Zionist decades-long oppression of civilians.

The brutality of the Zionists continued as at least 2,670 people have been martyred by an indiscriminate bombing and shelling in Gaza leaving over 9,200 Palestinians injured, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, occupied Israeli forces were preparing Sunday for a ground assault as the country vowed to annihilate Hamas.

"Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people," the 80-year-old President continued, adding that "but invading and taking out the extremists is a necessary requirement."

Israel has faced grave warnings about the implications of putting boots on the ground in Gaza, with aid groups warning of a humanitarian disaster, fears of the conflict escalating, and the challenges of separating militants from civilians in the impoverished, densely occupied territory.



Israel first occupied Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day War, and it was only fully returned to Palestinians in 2005.

A year later, Israel imposed an air, land and sea blockade on the 140 square miles (362 square kilometres) strip of land, which is also bordered by Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

In 2007 Israel tightened the blockade after Hamas took control of Gaza from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

When asked if Hamas must be eliminated entirely, he replied: "Yes I do."

"But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state," he continued, reiterating the long-standing US call for a two-state solution.

Upon being asked whether the US troops would also join the Israeli war he stated: "I don't think that's necessary," insisting that none will be sent to aid Ukraine as it holds off a Russian invasion.

"Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we're gonna provide them everything they need," the Democrat presidential forerunner said.

The United States has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a powerful show of support for Israel.