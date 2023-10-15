Kate Middleton makes first appearance amid hate campaign against parents

Princess Kate was spotted attending the quarter final match between England and Fiji in Rugby World Cup in Marseille, France.

The Princess of Wales was joined by Bill Beaumont, the chairperson of World Rugby as she cheered on England on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The sighting came only a day after Prince William and their oldest son Prince George took to the stands to watch Wales compete Argentina in the quarterfinals.

The future monarchs' interest in rugby go well with their respective royal duties; Princess Kate was governed the title of a patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League last year, two years after Prince Harry left the position.

Meanwhile, William has been the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

The future Queen's latest sighting comes after her brother, James Middleton was spotted removing posters strewn across lampposts and trees across their Bucklebury village.

According to The Sun, the outrage came after her parents struck an unsuccessful business deal to sell their party decoration business.

The now-defunct business is reportedly mired with a debt of over £2.6million.