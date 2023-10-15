Week of silence: Aussie indigenous leaders call for reflection after referendum failure

The Australian leader reminded people of the harsh lives endured by many First Nations peoples .— AFP

Australian Indigenous leaders have called for a week of reflection and silence following the resounding rejection of a referendum aimed at recognising First Peoples in the Australian constitution.

The referendum, which sought to amend the constitution to establish an Indigenous advisory body known as the "Voice to Parliament," was defeated by over 60% of Australian voters.

The proposal required not only a national majority but also majorities in at least four of the six Australian states to pass, but all six states rejected it.

Expressing their disappointment, Indigenous leaders issued a statement in which they questioned how it could be that people who have been on the continent for just 235 years would refuse to recognise those who have called it home for over 60,000 years.

In a symbolic gesture of their frustration and disappointment, they announced that they would lower the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island flag to half-mast for the week and encouraged others to do the same.

This rejection represents a significant setback for reconciliation efforts with Australia's Indigenous community and raises concerns about Australia's treatment of its First Nations people. In contrast to other countries with similar histories, such as Canada and New Zealand, Australia has not formally recognised or established a treaty with its Indigenous population.

Indigenous Australians constitute 3.8% of Australia's population and have lived on the continent for approximately 60,000 years. Despite this long history, they are not mentioned in the constitution and face significant disadvantages in various socioeconomic measures.

Reconciliation Australia, an Indigenous organisation, expressed that the Indigenous community had to grapple with "ugly acts of racism and disinformation" during the debate on the referendum. While the path to reconciliation may appear challenging, Indigenous leaders stress the importance of continuing the fight for recognition and justice.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had invested substantial political capital in the Voice referendum, but critics argue that it was a major misstep in his leadership. Opposition leader Peter Dutton asserted that the referendum ended up dividing the nation and was unnecessary.

The absence of bipartisan support was a crucial factor contributing to the defeat, as leaders of major conservative parties campaigned against it. In Australia, no referendum has passed without bipartisan backing.

Indigenous leaders concluded their statement by urging all Australians who voted in the referendum to reflect on the role of racism and prejudice against Indigenous people in the outcome, emphasising the need for collective reflection and growth.