Taylor Swift's fans diss ex-Joe Alwyn amid Travis Kelce 'heavenly' romance

Taylor Swift’s fans approved her new boyfriend Travis Kelce after throwing shade on her ex-Joe Alwyn for not being the 'man of the relationship.'



The pop megastar sent internet into frenzy after officially confirming her romance with the NFL athlete.

As per exclusive photos obtained by Page Six, the singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted holding hands after grabbing dinner at Nobu in New York City.



The couple’s Saturday date night has taken internet by storm, as Swifties around the world started adoring the new lovebirds.



One fan wrote on X, formerly know as Twitter, "I can say that this is the first guy she has dated that’s not afraid to put himself out there. He’s a family man, goofy, witty, and seems to have a good spirit."

"They’re so cute together and so sweet the way Travis actually treats Taylor like the queen she is making sure she sits down okay in her side of the booth," another chimed in.



Another fan drew a comparison between Swift’s faded relationship with her ex Alwyn and blooming romance with new flame Kelce.

The 33-year-old singer who recently released her massively successful Eras Tour film, initially sparked romance rumours with Kelce by making her appearance at one of his NFL games last month.

Till now, the Bad Blood vocalist has marked her presence thrice at NFL games to extend her heartfelt support to the two-time Super Bowl champ.