Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolts Afghanistan again

Residents clear debris from a damaged house after an earthquake in Sarbuland village in Herat province, Afghanistan, on October 7, 2023. — AFP

A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), days after another earthquake measuring the same magnitude shook the country.



According to USGS, 20 minutes after the quake, a strong aftershock measuring 5.5 magnitude struck the region 33km north-northwest of Herat, measuring at a depth of 10km.

The earthquake on Sunday counts as the latest to hit a region where entire villages have been flattened and over 1,000 killed by a series of tremors this month, AFP reported.

According to the USGS, the quake hit Herat City — the capital of the western province of the same name — at 0336 GMT.

Previously, on October 7 (Saturday), another magnitude 6.3 quake and eight powerful aftershocks jolted the same part of Herat, toppling swathes of rural homes and killing over 1,000 people and injuring hundreds more.

Days later, with thousands of terrified residents left without shelter and volunteers digging for survivors, another tremor of the same intensity killed one person and injured 130 others. Over 90% of those killed in the quakes were women and children, UNICEF said on Wednesday.

"Women and children are often at home, tending to the household and caring for children, so when structures collapse, they are the most at risk," the agency´s Herat-based field officer Siddig Ibrahim said.

At least six villages in the rural Zinda Jan district have been completely destroyed and more than 12,000 people affected by the tremors, the United Nations said.

Terror of aftershocks

Thousands of residents are already living in terror of aftershocks around the ruins of homes where entire families were wiped out in an instant.

Mohammad Naeem, a 40-year-old resident revealed that he lost 12 relatives, including his mother, after Saturday's earthquakes, saying: "We can't live here anymore. You can see, our family got martyred here. How could we live here?"

Earthquakes are frequent in Afghanistan and in the west and centre of the country and are mostly caused by the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates jutting against each other.

Providing shelter on a large scale will be a challenge for Afghanistan's Taliban authorities, who seized power in August 2021, and have fractious relations with international aid organisations.

"That area is very cold, staying there after the evening is very difficult," said public health minister Qalandar Ebad. "We know they could live there in tents for one month, but more than that would probably be very difficult."

Rural Afghanistan's homes are predominantly made of mud and wooden supports, lacking steel or concrete reinforcement.

This vulnerability, coupled with multi-generational extended families living under the same roof, has led to a severe humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban's return to power.