Nick Jonas shares kisses with daughter Malti onstage in Orlando concert

Nick Jonas' adorable moment onstage moment with 21-month-old Malti.

During a Jonas Brothers concert in Orlando, Florida, Nick Jonas, the 31-year-old music artist married to Priyanka Chopra, demonstrated his sweet commitment as a loving father.

In the midst of the live performance, Jonas shared a heartwarming moment with their 21-month-old daughter, Malti Marie.

The touching scene unfolded while Nick was performing the song When You Look Me In My Eyes.

With genuine emotion, he made his way over to his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their adorable daughter, who were seated in the front row.

Dressed in light-wash jeans and a black bomber jacket, the youngest Jonas brother reached out for his little girl's hand and tenderly planted a kiss on her forehead.

After this touching exchange, he continued his performance from another side of the stage.

Malti Marie, dressed in an angelic white outfit and sporting protective pink headphones, remained in her mother's arms throughout the loving interaction.

This moment showcased Nick Jonas' dedication to both his family and his artistry, leaving the audience with a memory to cherish.