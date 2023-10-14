Prince William, Prince George put on stylish display in France

Prince George and his father Prince William stunned fans as they put on an animated display while watching the quarter final of the Rugby World Cup in France on Saturday.

Prince George, eldest son of Kate Middleton and William, travelled to France with the future king to cheer on Wales at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday, adorably matching with his father.

The stunning outing is the first time the youngster has watched an international sporting fixture in person overseas, and he certainly made the most of it



While his mother the Princess of Wales supports the England rugby side as the patron of the Rugby Football Union, George, by attending the Wales game, appears to have made his loyalties clear.

The father-son duo were greeted by World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, France 2023 deputy chief executive Martine Nemecek and Welsh Rugby Union president Gerald Davies.



George was the first to be welcomed by Sir Bill, stepping forward to shake the former England rugby player's hand and say hello. William laughed and chatted with the former England captain, telling him: 'Nice to see you. I thought I'd bring George along tonight.'

Introducing his son to Davies, William remarked: 'Gerald wore the jersey for Wales and was one of the best players ever. Bill played for England.'

Pointing to Davies and then to Sir Bill, William joked: 'He was very fast and he was quite sluggish.'