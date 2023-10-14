Pak vs Ind: 'Not up to the mark', Babar Azam on one-sided India loss

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam fields during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, while commenting on the one-sided World Cup loss against India, admitted that the national side was "not up to the mark".

Blaming the batting collapse for today's loss, the Green Shirts' captain, speaking at the post-match ceremony, acknowledged the team's failure in both batting and bowling departments admitting that the 191-run target was below par.

Azam's comments came after Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat against India who sailed through the 192-run target at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium after the Men in Green witnessed a spectacular batting collapse and went from 155-2 to be all out for 191 in the 43rd over.

India carried on to their fantastic form and recorded a seven-wicket win while chasing 192. Rohit Sharma showcased his batting skills once again and top-scored for the winning side with 86 off 63 balls. His rapid knock included 12 boundaries.

This was India’s record eighth World Cup win against Pakistan as they remain unbeaten against the Green Shirts in the history of ODI World Cups.

"We started well with a good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good," Babar said in the post-match ceremony.

He admitted his bowlers were not on the mark from the start while defending the low target.

"We were not up to the mark with the new ball. The way Rohit played, was an outstanding innings. We just tried to take wickets, but that didn't happen," he added.

It must be noted India jumped to the first position of the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. With three wins in three matches, the home side continued their excellent form and maintained a positive 1.821 net run rate (NRR).

Pakistan are ranked fourth with an NRR of -0.137. They will now play Australia on October 20.