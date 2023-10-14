Prince George shows loyalty to father Prince William's team in Rugby World Cup

Prince George who has travelled to France with his father William to cheer on Wales in their quarter-final clash against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup seemingly teased her mother Kate Middleton with his gesture.

The Prince of Wales has delighted fans with his stunning new gesture to support sports as he brought his eldest son George to Paris to cheer on The Dragons in Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against Argentina.



Ten-year-old George has seemingly supported his father's team as he joined William at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday – the first time the youngster has watched an international sporting fixture in person overseas.



Whereas, on the other hand, Prince George's mother Kate, the Princess of Wales supports the England rugby side as the patron of the Rugby Football Union.

George was all excited and in good spirit as he arrived with his father, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. He was a mini version of William, with both wearing matching navy suits and red ties – the latter seemingly a patriotic nod to the Welsh side.



However, George, the future Prince of Wales, appeared to have made his loyalties clear by attending the Wales game.

Prince George, in February last year, stood between his parents as they watched England versus Wales in the Six Nations, but he was undecided on whom to support.