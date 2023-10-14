VIDEO: Gazans bury loved ones in ice cream trucks, streets amid Israeli bombing

Israel gathered tanks near the edge of the enclave in preparation for a potential ground assault, despite international calls for restraint, as the death toll increased and essential supplies became depleted, Gaza came closer to a humanitarian catastrophe on Thursday.



While Israel is bombing Gaza, the dead are being stored in ice cream trucks and streets.

Because there are too many bodies from Israeli airstrikes at Gaza's hospital mortuaries, bodies are being kept in ice cream vans and refrigerated food trucks.

In order to garner support for its response, Israel's government showed NATO military ministers and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken distressing photos of children and civilians slain by Hamas.

They showed a newborn "riddled with bullets," troops being beheaded, and teenagers being torched in their automobiles, according to Blinken.

"It's simply depravity in the worst imaginable way," he said. "It's really beyond anything that we can comprehend."

In retaliation for the bloodiest attack on civilians in Israeli history on Saturday, when hundreds of militants jumped the barrier and went on the rampage through cities, Israel has pledged to completely destroy the Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip. Although Blinken urged Israel to exercise moderation, he reaffirmed American support for Israel, saying, "We will always be there by your side."

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, head of the Israeli military, warned that the attack's security lapses in the vicinity of Gaza would serve as a lesson. "We will learn, investigate, but now is the time for war."

Late on Thursday, the Israeli parliament confirmed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's interim unity cabinet, which also included a few centrist opposition legislators as a sign of their commitment to the war against Hamas.