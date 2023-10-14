Pak vs Ind: Sehwag takes veiled dig at Pakistan

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (left) and Pakistan´s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — X/AFP/File

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag while taking a jibe at the Pakistan cricket team after the Green Shirt's batting failure during their World Cup 2023 match against India on Saturday.

Pakistan lost their last eight wickets for 36 runs and went from 157-3 in 31 overs to being bowled out for 191 in the 43rd over.

Taking to social media platform X, Sehwag said: "Our hospitality is unparallel [...] all Pakistani batters got a chance to bat."

"They [the Pakistan team] remembered that it was time for evening snacks," he added.



Earlier in the day, batting first Pakistan lost their openers — Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique — after a steady start but Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on 82 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings.

Babar and Rizwan put on 82 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings. But Babar fell soon after getting to 50 in the high-voltage clash.

Pakistan reached 157-3 in 31 overs in front of a crowd dominated by Indian spectators after delays in visas for Pakistan fans.

Later, Rizwan was also sent packing, and it went downhill from there as none of the players — except Hasan Ali — scored in double digits.

The Green Shirts could only set a target of 192 against India, and the Men In Blue are expected to chase it with ease.