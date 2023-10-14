Kate Middleton 'refuses to take Meghan Markle's calls'

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Princess Kate is still not over Meghan Markle’s public ridicule of her over the years.

The Princess of Wales reportedly still harbors resentment toward the former actress for airing their dirty laundry out in the open after quitting the Royal Family three years ago.

One incident that really stayed with her was the Duchess of Sussex claiming that the future Queen made her cry only days before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

“Kate thinks Meghan was very petty to bring up the crying story,” a source told Life&Style. “She’s told friends that Meghan is super sensitive and needs a backbone.”

Kate and Meghan apparently had a clash over the fit of a bridesmaid dress for Princess Charlotte, 8, which the latter detailed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Harry later expanded on the incident in his memoir, Spare, coupled with a few more claims that pit Kate and Meghan against each other.

The insider went on to explain that the princess is not willing to forgive her sister-in-law for “sharing such a private moment” just yet.

“Kate was called a bully because of what Meghan shared. Kate’s not a bully. That’s why she still refuses to take Meghan’s calls,” the insider added.