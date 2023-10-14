Kate Middleton 'refuses to take Meghan Markle's calls'

Princess Kate is still not over Meghan Markle’s public ridicule of her over the years.
The Princess of Wales reportedly still harbors resentment toward the former actress for airing their dirty laundry out in the open after quitting the Royal Family three years ago.
One incident that really stayed with her was the Duchess of Sussex claiming that the future Queen made her cry only days before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.
“Kate thinks Meghan was very petty to bring up the crying story,” a source told Life&Style. “She’s told friends that Meghan is super sensitive and needs a backbone.”
Kate and Meghan apparently had a clash over the fit of a bridesmaid dress for Princess Charlotte, 8, which the latter detailed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
Harry later expanded on the incident in his memoir, Spare, coupled with a few more claims that pit Kate and Meghan against each other.
The insider went on to explain that the princess is not willing to forgive her sister-in-law for “sharing such a private moment” just yet.
“Kate was called a bully because of what Meghan shared. Kate’s not a bully. That’s why she still refuses to take Meghan’s calls,” the insider added.
Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian welcomed Paris Hilton's first baby with a heartfelt gift
Brittany Mahomes expresses excitement over her friendship with the pop icon, source
Prince Harry's attacks on King Charles and Prince William did 'not live up to the hype'
King Charles is choosing the future of monarchy over his 'jealousy' toward Prince William and Princess Kate
Prince William and Kate Middleton are at odds with Prince Harry and Meghan
Kareena Kapoor was last seen with Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood film 'Aitraaz' in 2004