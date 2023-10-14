Gunmen kill 6 labourers in onvernight attack in Balochistan's Turbat

A representational image. — Unsplash/File

Six labourers were killed and two were wounded in an overnight attack by unknown gunmen in Balochistan's Turbat on Saturday.

The victims — which include four family members of which two are brothers — were sleeping in an under-construction house when they were targeted by unknown gunmen, the police said.

The police are investigating the matter as the dead bodies and the wounded have been shifted to the hospital as police.

The deceased have been identified as Rizwan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Shafiq Ahmed, Mohammad Naeem and Sikander, whereas Ghulam Mustafa and Tauheed are among those injured in the attack.



Expressing condolences to the victims' families, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condemned the "heinous act" and reaffirmed the government's resolve against terrorism.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent labourers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism," the premier said on his X account.

Interim Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has also expressed sorrow over the deadly incident and has sought a detailed report from the officials.

The chief minister has directed to utilise all means to apprehend the perpetrators behind the deadly attack.

Last month, 60 people died in a suicide attack in Balochistan's Mastung after a terrorist exploded himself targeting a celebratory procession in honour of Eid Miladun Nabi.