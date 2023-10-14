Ranbir Kapoor dubs Alia Bhatt’s ‘heartfelt’ ritual for daughter ‘superficial’

Ranbir Kapoor discloses Alia Bhatt’s unusual ritual for daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor gave a rare insight into Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha's adorable mother-daughter bond.

The 41-year-old Bollywood actor appeared on Hauserpens’ YouTube channel for an interview, where he revealed that the actress writes emails to their little one every day.



"Alia is writing her emails every day and I thought I would also write something," he shared.



The Rockstar of B-town further disclosed that he loves writing hand written letters as one can preserve those feelings for years.



He said, "I remember seeing my parents’ letters to each other or my grandparents’ letters. There was so much personal involvement in them. You could keep them (the letters) for years and years and preserve them."



Moreover, the Barfi actor expressed his serious concerns as the art of writing letters keeps vanishing due to the rise of digital media.

"Now you send emails and texts to people. But these are very superficial," he added.



The B-town couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022. The pair welcomed a baby girl named Raha Kapoor on November 6.



On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in a highly anticipated movie, Animal, which is set to release on December 1, 2023.



The crime drama film also features Anil Kapoor, renowned South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, Sunny Deol along with ensemble cast.

