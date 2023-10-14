VIDEO: Hamas tells their side of story as Israel gears up for ground offensive

Palestinian group Hamas published a long video statement telling their side of the story and reason for launching attacks on Israeli cities along with highlighting Israel's humanitarian war crimes in Gaza.



The two Hamas officials highlighted the inadequate role of the International community and Israel's disregard of the UN laws and resolutions devised for the protection of Palestinians in the video statement.

They said that it was the right of Palestinians to resist their occupiers.

They further emphasised the systemic violence suffered by Palestinian women in Israeli prisons and thwarted Israel's denial of Palestinians' existence.

According to Hamas officials, their recent attack on Israeli cities was an act of resistance.

"Al Aqsa flood was a supremely resistance act", they said.

Speaking about their resistance operation, the two officials said that Hamas only targeted Israeli military grounds and debunked Israel's false claims of beheaded babies.

The Israeli military said Saturday that Gaza City residents must not delay their departure before an expected ground offensive starts, as people leaving the north of the territory again jammed roads south.

Israel has designated two safe routes for more than one million residents of northern Gaza to leave for the south of the blockaded territory.

Military spokesman Richard Hecht said there is a safe passage "window" between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on the roads, down the Gaza coast and through the centre of the narrow Palestinian territory, which is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) long.

Thousands of Gazans packed buses, cars and donkey carts again on Saturday to escape the northern zone, where the bulk of Israeli air and artillery strikes have occurred.

Without saying how many days the window would remain, Hecht told reporters, "We know this is going to take time but we recommend people not to delay."

Israel has faced calls from the United Nations, United States and European Union to delay an expected full offensive to give civilians time to leave.

The Israeli military has indicated that Gaza City will be the focus of its operations because this is the base for the Hamas leadership that it blames for the attacks last week that left at least 1,300 dead in Israel.

Gaza authorities say at least 2,215 people have lost their lives in Israeli retaliatory strikes against Gaza targets over the past seven days.

Among them, 324 people were killed in the past 24 hours alone, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said.