Prince Harry knows he's nothing without royal family

Prince Harry longs for his old friendships and dreams of having a home in the UK

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, whose popularity takes a major plunge in both the UK and the US over some of his 'unwise' stunts, has been urged to accept the fact that he is "unable to have positive public image" without the royal family.

Harry and Meghan's popularity has taken a sharp decline in recent years, particularly since his and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex has "completely tanked" his own public image perception, a royal commentator has claimed.

These comments come after a poll, which was conducted by NewsWeek earlier this year, showing that only 31 percent of Americans like his wife Meghan Markle even after all her publicity stunts.

Despite Meghan's rating, which gave her a net approval of minus two, Harry's rating was boasted by plus 12 percent, which, according to an expert, all because of his royal connection

"[Meghan and Harry] were so adamant that they want to curate their own public image. Unfortunately, the more [that] they seem to do that, the more they actually fail," Krakue claimed while speaking to Sky News.

The expert seemingly suggested that the Duke's popularity over the years was all thanks to his association with the royal family.



"They really actually saved his public image because ever since he's left, and he's been completely in charge of his image, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, it's completely tanked," she added.



"And it just shows that sometimes actually having the protection of people you may not always agree with is a blessing more than a curse," she continued.



Harry, who reportedly longs for his old friendships and dreams of having a home in the UK, has understood the value of his royal title and connection, and it seems as he will never dare to drop his title.

However, during his recent trips to the UK, Harry was not allowed to stay in Windsor.