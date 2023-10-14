Prince William, Kate Middleton have one condition for truce with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton are at odds with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they are not even on speaking terms.

The royal rift appears to have gotten even more intense after Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, released at the beginning of this year.

“It’ll be really difficult. I don’t think there’s any way for that direct way forward at the moment, Royal author Dr Ed Owens told GB News regarding the couple’s feud.”

“It’s a classic case of conflict resolution. Conflict resolution requires an understanding on the part of both parties and a desire to find common ground,” explained adding that there was no “deep enough desire on either side to find that common ground at the moment.”

Although the author appeared optimistic as he shared a chance of compromise in the future.

“Time is often the healer, and in terms of their finding common ground, it’s something that might happen further down the line,” he suggested.

“What it would take is for some conciliatory force to work as mediator between the two groups. But that’s only going to happen behind closed doors.”

He added, “It’s not as if there’s going to be a public conversation. Plus, getting the Sussexes and Waleses in one room for that for that length of time would be very difficult.”