King Charles overcomes tensions with Prince William, Kate Middleton

file footage

King Charles is setting aside his personal feelings for the greater good.



Speaking to OK!, an insider close to the Royal Family shared that the monarch is “aware” of the impact Prince William and Kate Middleton have had on sustaining the monarchy in long term.

According to a new date from the Court Circular, the Prince of Wales has conducted nearly 100 engagements in the year so far, meanwhile, the princess has undertaken 75 engagements.

The source explained, "The aim is for both William and Kate to build on their popularity as the years go on and take on more engagements. Not less.”

It comes after a royal expert claimed Charles was wary of the Waleses stealing his attention, and has allegedly allotted them a percentage of limelight they could entertain.

However, the 74-year-old King is falling behind his late mother Queen Elizabeth in conducting engagements as a monarch, with only 162 engagements so far as compared to the latter over 300 engagements at the same age.

Hence, "the move to increase the younger family members’ engagements is an attempt at bridging that gap,” according to the source.

"By increasing the number of engagements the younger royals take on, less will be needed from those who are already doing so much to keep the family afloat,” they added.