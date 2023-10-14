Indian celebrities reach Ahmedabad to watch Pak vs Ind match

Indian celebrities including star batter Virat Kohli’s wife have reached Ahmedabad to attend the much-anticipated Pakistan vs India match at the world’s biggest Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium today (Saturday).



According to Indian media reports, actress and wife of star Indian batter Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrived at an airport terminal in Ahmedabad in an all-black look amid her pregnancy rumours.

In the video, she was seen accompanied by security personnel at the airport

Sharing the video, news agency ANI tweeted, “Actress Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today.”

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and singer Arijit Singh also arrived in Ahmedabad to watch the high-voltage clash between the arch-rivals.

"I am here to support the team. Hopefully, we will get the result we all want...," Tendulkar told the media.

Prior to the match, a grand musical ceremony will take place but it won't televised.

According to India Today, Indian film stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, holders of the Golden Tickets, will attend the ceremony and watch the game.

Along with the two movie stars, Tendulkar was also one of the recipients of the Golden Ticket.

Blockbuster match

Billions of cricket fans from around the world will tune in to watch great rivals, Pakistan and India, play at the biggest cricket stadium.

The contest will mark the first instance of Pakistan and India playing a One-Day International against each other on Indian soil after 10 years. Their last bilateral meeting resulted in Pakistan defeating the hosts 2-1.

Both sides enter this contest after wins in their opening matches. India beat Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi and Pakistan signed off their memorable trip to Hyderabad by recording the highest-ever chase in the history of the World Cup, thanks to gutsy centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, on Tuesday.

Babar Azam’s side kicked off their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 81-run win over the Netherlands.