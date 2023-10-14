Nick Jonas shares 'sweetest' father-daughter moment with Malti: Watch

File Footage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s little daughter Malti Marie stole the limelight at a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Nashville, US.



Amid family feud between Joe Jonas and his now estranged wife Sophie Turner, Priyanka and her daughter appeared to be in high spirits as they cheered for the Sucker singer.



In a viral video, little Malti was seen clapping and responding to her father as he performed on stage.

The adorable father-daught e r moment melted the hearts of many fans.

One fan wrote, "I CAN'T HANDLE THIS!! That forehead kiss daddy Nick give his beautiful daughter is the sweetest."



"Malti cheering for her daddy is everything," another chimed in.



"This is the cutest thing ever. I just can't get over cutie pie Malti stealing the show and how," another fan commented.



Chopra, who tied the knot with Jonas in 2018, has often treated her fans with heart-warming moments with her husband and their daughter, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in January 2022, on the social media platform.



Earlier, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the couple shared their challenging yet beautiful journey of bringing their new born from the NICU to home.

While sharing a cute photo of them cradling with their daughter, they penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they wrote.