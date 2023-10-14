Anushka Sharma touches down in Ahmedabad ahead of Pakistan vs India match

Anushka Sharma appeared to be in high spirits as she arrived in Ahmedabad to witness the historic ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and India.

The Bollywood star, who always proved to be the biggest cheerleader for her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, made first public appearance amid rumours of her second pregnancy.



In several viral photos and videos from the Ahmedabad airport, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress donned a black top, with a black vest and matching pants.



For past few days, several reports have been circulating on Indian media that the couple is expecting their second child.

As per Hindustan Times, the duo will soon share the happy news with their fans and well-wishers.

A source revealed to the publication that the couple was recently spotted at maternity clinic in Mumbai. However, they requested media persons to not publish their photos.

"They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon," the source said.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 11, 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Vamika in January 2021.