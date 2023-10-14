Palestinians head to southern Gaza as Israel prepares for ground invasion

Palestinians with their belongings leave Gaza City as they flee from their homes following the Israeli army's warning on October 13, 2023. — AFP

More than one million Palestinians residing in northern Gaza were ordered by Israel to evacuate southwards with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Israel had just started to retaliate for the recent Hamas attack in southern Israel.

Additionally, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is busy holding discussions with regional governments about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, trapped Palestinians are suffering from a power blackout and shortages of food and water amidst the fierce Israeli bombing.

Over 1,300 people were killed in a Hamas attack on Israel, with most civilians killed. The retaliatory strikes resulted in the death of over 1,900 Gazans, with over 600 children among the victims. The attack has left Gaza's population devastated.

Hamas took approximately 150 hostages, including Israelis, foreigners, and those with dual nationality, during the initial attack.

More than one million residents of northern Gaza on Friday received 24 hours' notice from Israel to flee south before an expected ground offensive. Hamas vowed to fight to the last drop of blood and urged residents to stay.

Additionally, while tens of thousands of Palestinians were estimated to have headed south from northern Gaza following the Israeli order, according to the United Nations (UN), more than 400,000 Palestinians had been internally displaced due to hostilities prior to the directive.



Israel has indicated that it will be carrying out additional airstrikes on Gaza after conducting hefty ones. Additionally, it is maintaining its tight grip on the region even while a humanitarian crisis develops, CNN reported.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) say they have conducted raids in Gazan territory to eliminate Hamas from the region.

According to BBC, the IDF also say soldiers collected evidence that will aid in locating hostages.

They posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying the Israeli Air Force continued striking Hamas fighters targets and anti-tank missile launchers in Gaza immediately after they were used to attack Israel.

The air force said the IDF had carried out local raids in the Gaza Strip to complete the effort to cleanse the area of Hamas and its weapons and try to "locate missing persons".

Meanwhile, Israel has amassed more than 300,000 reservists along the Gaza border for a potential full ground operation.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israel has been allegedly "targeting and killing of medical and ambulance personnel during their humanitarian missions to evacuate the victims of aggression," CNN reported.

No more business as usual with Hamas



After a solidarity visit to Tel Aviv, Blinken, on a six-nation tour of Arab countries, again defended Israel's right to respond but also hardened his tone on protecting innocent Palestinians.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. — AFP/File

"We have urged the Israelis to use every possible precaution to avoid harm to civilians," Blinken told a news conference in Qatar.

"We recognise many Palestinian families in Gaza are suffering through no fault of their own and that Palestinian civilians have lost their lives," he said, maintaining that Israel was within its rights after the "unconscionable" attacks by Hamas.

Blinken praised Qatar, which has longstanding relations with Hamas, for showing "urgency" in efforts to persuade the Hamas fighters to free an estimated 150 hostages, but he also warned about the close US partner's strong ties with Hamas, which has an office in Doha, the Qatari capital where Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh largely resides.

"There can be no more business as usual with Hamas — murdering babies, burning families to death, taking little children as hostages," Blinken said.

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani however defended the Hamas office, saying it served the purpose of communication, AFP reported.

A US official said Israel agreed with Blinken in the talks in Tel Aviv on "the need to establish some safe areas where civilians could relocate, be safe from Israel's legitimate security operations".

"The Israelis are committed to it," the US official told reporters on condition of anonymity on Blinken's plane.

However, US officials also appeared to backtrack on earlier efforts to let Gazans flee to neighbouring Egypt, saying they did not see wide support and instead wanted the safe areas within Gaza.

The US is working with both Egypt and Israel to let Americans and other foreign nationals leave through the Rafah border crossing, the US official said.

The Jordanian king, a longtime US partner, called for "humanitarian corridors" to bring relief into Gaza and de-escalate the situation, a statement from the royal court said.

Abdullah, whose kingdom is home to two million Palestinian refugees, warned against another permanent displacement, this time from Gaza.

"The crisis should not be spread to neighbouring countries and exacerbate the refugee issue," the king told Blinken.

After Qatar, the top US diplomat made a stop in Bahrain, meeting with Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He is also visiting Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt on his tour.

Saudi Arabia in the weeks before the attacks had spoken of progress in US-led diplomacy to normalise relations with Israel — a landmark step for the conservative kingdom that is guardian of Islam's two holiest sites.

Few expect the momentum to be maintained, with the Saudis joining Qatar in blaming Israeli policies towards the Palestinians for the flare-up in violence.

Blinken also promised to work with the Palestinian Authority and praised Abbas for efforts to maintain calm in the West Bank over the past week.

Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority enjoys small levels of autonomy in the West Bank, is a sworn foe of Hamas, which seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

Netanyahu has long sought to sideline the Palestinian Authority and Abbas, saying he is insufficiently committed to stopping violence, with the hard-right Israeli government rejecting the prospect of a two-state solution.

— With additional input from AFP