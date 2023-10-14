Strictly's Shirley Ballas makes public apology for taser remark, acknowledging UK law

Shirley Ballas issues apology for Taser suggestion amid legal concerns.

Shirley Ballas, the 63-year-old judge from Strictly Come Dancing, found herself in the midst of controversy this week after making a suggestion that women should carry Tasers for personal protection.

However, her well-intentioned advice inadvertently drew attention to the fact that Tasers are illegal for civilian use in the UK.



During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, Ballas had encouraged women to be vigilant and educate themselves on self-defense measures.

She mentioned the use of Tasers, unaware that they are exclusively utilized by trained police officers in the UK.

Her remarks prompted the BBC to issue a warning about the legal status of Tasers in the country.

In response to the situation, Ballas clarified her intention, stating that her message was meant for all women to take care of themselves and be proactive in self-protection.

In her apology, Shirley expressed her regret, stating, "I apologize for my comments. I did not know Tasers were illegal in the UK, and I do not encourage violence in any way shape or form."

She maintained her intent was to convey a message of empowerment and self-defense for women.

Additionally, Shirley Ballas recently revealed her concerns about becoming the target of an alleged kidnap plot, a fear exacerbated by the ongoing threat to Holly Willoughby's safety.



