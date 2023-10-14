Thousands of Palestinians flee North Gaza after Israel evacuation warning

Thousands of Palestinians have already begun to flee the north of Gaza. AFP/File

Thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes in northern Gaza after Israel issued a warning to evacuate in anticipation of an impending ground offensive aimed at retaliating against Hamas for the recent deadly attack on Israeli soil.

The attack, the deadliest in Israel's history, has left the nation in shock and mourning.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the intense bombardment in response to Hamas's actions is "just the beginning." The attack by Hamas fighters took the lives of more than 1,300 people nearly a week ago, with most of the casualties being civilians. The attack has been likened to the 9/11 tragedy in the United States.

Over the past week, more than 1,900 Gazans have lost their lives due to waves of missile strikes on this densely populated territory. Tragically, over 600 children are among the victims.

Hamas, recognised as a terrorist organisation by the European Union and the United States, took approximately 150 hostages, including Israelis, foreigners, and those with dual nationality, during the initial attack.

On Friday, the militant group confirmed that 13 of these hostages had been killed in Israeli air strikes.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, visiting Israel, accused Hamas of using Gaza residents as human shields.

The situation in Gaza has reached a "dangerous new low," according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who emphasised the need for immediate humanitarian access. US President Joe Biden also acknowledged the humanitarian crisis as a top priority.

As tensions escalate across the Middle East, with protests in support of Palestinians, Israel faces a potential second front with Hezbollah in Lebanon. A Reuters video journalist was killed in south Lebanon, and several reporters were injured, further complicating the situation.

In the West Bank, at least nine Palestinians were killed during protests supporting Gaza, raising the total death toll to 44 since Saturday. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza, while Israel's spokesperson, Tal Heinrich, reiterated that Hamas bears responsibility for everything that occurs in Gaza.

In the face of this unfolding crisis, UN officials said that the Israeli military advised them to implement the evacuation within the next 24 hours. However, this task was deemed "impossible" due to the population's sheer size and the ongoing conflict. The mass evacuation order has been widely condemned, with many emphasising that forced population transfers and collective punishment are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

International appeals for the evacuation order to be rescinded have been made urgently. Calls for humanitarian corridors have been voiced, as nations grapple with the dilemma of accepting refugees with uncertain futures.



Hospitals in Gaza are struggling to cope with the rising number of dead and wounded, and the health system is on the brink of collapse.

Amidst this turmoil, the people of Gaza find themselves in a dire situation, facing the uncertainty of how long the strikes and death will last, with their homes lost and their lives in upheaval. The region remains on the precipice of a humanitarian catastrophe as the conflict continues to unfold.