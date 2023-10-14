Ariana Grande's love Ethan Slater offers first look in Monty Python's 'Spamalot'

Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater is gearing up for a triumphant return to Broadway, taking on the roles of Prince Herbert and The Historian in the much-anticipated Monty Python musical Spamalot.

The Broadway revival, set to begin performances later this month at the St. James Theatre, marks Slater's comeback to the stage and comes amid a unique chapter in his life.



Slater's journey has been intertwined with that of his partner, pop sensation Ariana Grande, as they found love while working together on Wicked.

The duo navigated their divorces from their respective former partners and embarked on a romantic relationship, all while sharing a New York City home.

The Tony-nominated actor has embraced a fresh look for his role, featuring longer and lighter brown hair compared to his natural red, along with a dashing mustache.

The costume includes small circular specs, a plaid suit, and a colorful sweater vest, which adds a touch of whimsy to the character.

According to the official synopsis, Spamalot is a loving homage to the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The production boasts a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, and its synopsis teases, 'Everything that makes a great knight in the theatre is here,' promising an array of comedic elements, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and, of course, the enigmatic Lady of the Lake.