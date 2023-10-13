Ind vs Pak: PCB chief motivates Men in Green ahead of India clash

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf met the Pakistan Cricket team and conveyed best wishes to the Men in Green ahead of their high-voltage clash against India on Saturday (tomorrow).
In the meeting, Ashraf motivated the national side and conveyed the nation's wishes for the team ahead of tomorrow's match.
The two arch-rivals will take on each other in their eighth World Cup match at the Narendra Modi stadium, Hyderabad.
"Everyone back home prays for you [team], said the chairman. Meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam reaffirmed that everyone in the team is focused on performing well in the mega event.
Separately, the PCB's top official will also attend a dinner hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which will be attended by all BCCI officials and senior Indian government officials.
It is pertinent to know that Ashraf has travelled to India in response to the BCCI's invitation
On the other hand, the Men in Green had their second practice session today at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Pakistan had also trained last night. During the practice session, the coaching staff closely supervised the players, focusing on all three departments: batting, bowling, and fielding.
Earlier, Pakistan carried on to their impeccable form and registered a historic win against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the mega event on Tuesday.
The Men in Green pipped Ireland to claim the record of the highest-ever run chase in the history of one-day internationals (ODI) World Cups.
