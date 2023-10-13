Kate Middleton, Prince William given new major task by King Charles, royal family

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reportedly given a major new task to accomplish by King Charles and the royal family amid speculations of reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been urged to increase the number of royal engagements they carry out, to grab the attention of the younger generation with an aim to project good image of the Firm.



Kate and William will be encouraged to carry out a greater number of royal engagements next year with the aim of lightening the load on more senior working royals.



The 74-year-old monarch, according to an insider, is keen to take advantage of a growing interest in the royal family amongst younger people, and believes the future King and Queen Consort are key to ensuring the future of the monarchy.

"The King is very aware of the role the younger members of the Royal Family play in spreading the word to a wider and younger audience. Media and audience tests demonstrate the success of William and Kate's engagement with the younger generation through social media and public appearances. So it's important that they continue this success into 2024 and beyond," a source told OK!.

Data from the Court Circular shows the number of engagements undertaken by each member of the Firm since 1997, with both Kate's and William's numbers down on last year.



The source added: "The aim is for both William and Kate to build on their popularity as the years go on and take on more engagements. Not less. It won't be a case of burning them out but certainly increasing their profiles and building on youth initiatives that will hold value for the family as a whole as it grows."