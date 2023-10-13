World Cup 2023: A look into Pakistan, India's likely lineups for tomorrow's showdown

India’s captain Rohit Sharma (left) and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam speak during the Captains’ Day event, an interaction session with the media at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4, 2023 — AFP

With both Pakistan and India coming off spectacular World Cup wins, it is crucial to take a look into possible lineups as the two teams are set to face off each other in their eighth World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (tomorrow).

Both teams have secured victories in their initial two matches of the tournament, albeit in different manners with India thumping Australia and Afghanistan and Pakistan beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

India managed a low-scoring triumph against Australia and effortlessly chased down a slightly below-par total set by Afghanistan. Key players in the Indian batting lineup have impressed, and Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding bowling performance against Afghanistan played a pivotal role.

Despite making history via a successful record-breaking run chase against Sri Lanka., Pakistan cannot afford to be negligent with their bowling performance against India, as the Men in Blue, especially with strong performers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, can capitalise on any loose deliveries.

Notably, in the nine matches of the World Cup thus far, all nine Player of the Match awards have gone to batters. Surprisingly, this may present an interesting strategy, as diversifying the choices among these talented batters could be advantageous.

Sharma and Kohli stand a great chance of being India's top run-scorers, while Pakistan's best batters Babar Azam, in-form Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan will likely need to excel for them to create an upset.

Expected playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.