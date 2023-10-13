Taylor Swift finds new pal during Kansas City game

Taylor Swift's regular in-and-out at Travis Kelce's game, with her Hollywood A-list friends, help her find new pals and who does not want to be in Swift's cool group?



The Anti-Hero singer seems to have gained a new friend in Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Travis Kelce's teammate and close friend Patrick Mahomes, amid her new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift, 33, and Brittany, 28, were seen laughing and cuddling in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium during this week's Thursday Night Football match between their respective beaus and the Denver Broncos.

Brittany's hair was fashioned in tight ringlet curls, a style Swift formerly had a reputation for, and the singer-songwriter, who was sporting an oversized red, white and black Chiefs windcheater jacket by Wear by Erin Andrews, was all smiles as they posed for photos.

The get-together takes place two weeks after Brittany joined the singer-songwriter and her friends, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively, for dinner at Emilio's Ballato in New York City the evening before the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets on October 1.

The Grammy winner made headlines when she attended Kelce's game on September 24 and was recorded yelling encouragement for the 34-year-old tight end as she stood next to his mother Donna Kelce.