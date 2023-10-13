Alia Bhatt shares rare advice on failure

Alia Bhatt who recently graced the cover of renowned international magazine shared an uplifting piece of advice with her fans.



In conversation with The Glass Magazine, the Heart of Stone actress stressed upon the importance of listening to one’s instinct as it is a feeling that comes from within.



"The strongest connection that we have is our instinct, that gut feeling that comes from within," she said.



The 30-year-old Bollywood actress who is getting recognised on several international platforms asked her admirers to embrace the failures of life as a new opportunity.

The actress emphasised that "allow yourself to make that mistake. The way you allow it is to not fight it, and to take the onus of responsibility and say ‘I’m sorry I made a mistake. I was not able to ace that exam’."

"But it’s also connected to your instinct. Maybe you didn’t ace the exam because you’re not really into that subject. So it’s okay. Allow yourself to fail," she continued.



On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in movie tilted as Jigra which she will be co-producing as well along with Dharma movies.



Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024.

