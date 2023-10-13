VIDEO: Trapped in Gaza, Scottish leader Humza Yousaf's mother-in-law Elizabeth El-Nakla calls for help

Elizabeth El-Nakla, the mother-in-law of Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has called for support from the international community for the Palestinian people in a new video.



El-Nakla made the appeal in a video while stuck in Gaza with her husband Maged.

The two went to Gaza last week to see Maged's 93-year-old mother before Hamas and Israel began fighting.

Along with six other family members, including a 2-month-old newborn, they are currently unable to leave.

“I’m currently in Deir Al-Balah with my husband’s family, my family, my grandchildren,” she said in the emotional video. “We have no electricity. We have no water. The food we do have, which is little, won’t last because there’s no electricity and it will spoil."

“I have four grandchildren in this home: a 2-month-old baby, a 4-year-old and, today, two 9-year-old twins. (It’s) their birthday. I ask the world to help the Palestinians.”

Yousaf previously admitted to the BBC that he worried about the safety of his relatives since they were rapidly running out of supplies.

He wrote to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday when he was in Israel to urge the Israeli leadership to allow humanitarian corridors to be opened so that civilians might evacuate Gaza.

His wife Nadia El-Nakla told the BBC that her family in Gaza is “just terrified, absolutely terrified, about what is to come and what is happening right now as we speak.”

There are other prominent British political figures who have a personal connection to the problem besides Yousaf. This week, Labour leader Keir Starmer expressed his "deep concern" for his wife Victoria's Israeli-born family.

“We have extended family in Israel and this will be typical of many people in Israel, families, communities, they have a deep sense of shock at what is happening,” he told LBC.

