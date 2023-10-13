Meghan Markle ditches Prince Harry in rebuilding 'Brand Meghan'

Meghan Markle has reportedly been at odds with Prince Harry after the former was in the works of rebranding.

According to the royal expert Emily Andrews, while writing for Woman magazine, the Duchess of Sussex was using her agency WME to help relaunch her brand as made apparent in her recent public appearances.

"Meghan was seen shopping at a farmers' market, revealed to have watched Barbie with friends including neighbours Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, surprised a bachelorette party at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel and was pictured in a slinky bandeau dress with Harry," she said.

She went on to add that Meghan hoped to build a ‘softer’ and more ‘relatable’ image, but elaborated that this was all solo work as Prince Harry was nowhere to be seen in the process as she was ‘rebuilding Brand Meghan'.

Andrews elaborated that this renewed approach for Meghan saw her being photographed a lot more in public, which was something that Prince Harry was not willing to be a part of.