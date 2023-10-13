Meghan Markle ditches Prince Harry in rebuilding 'Brand Meghan'

Meghan Markle has reportedly been at odds with Prince Harry after the former was in the works of rebranding.
According to the royal expert Emily Andrews, while writing for Woman magazine, the Duchess of Sussex was using her agency WME to help relaunch her brand as made apparent in her recent public appearances.
"Meghan was seen shopping at a farmers' market, revealed to have watched Barbie with friends including neighbours Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, surprised a bachelorette party at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel and was pictured in a slinky bandeau dress with Harry," she said.
She went on to add that Meghan hoped to build a ‘softer’ and more ‘relatable’ image, but elaborated that this was all solo work as Prince Harry was nowhere to be seen in the process as she was ‘rebuilding Brand Meghan'.
Andrews elaborated that this renewed approach for Meghan saw her being photographed a lot more in public, which was something that Prince Harry was not willing to be a part of.
Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's father at Chiefs vs Broncos game
Prince Harry's interview with Gabor Maté left the latter regretting over his decision
The first six people in the line of succession to the British throne cannot marry without the consent of the reigning...
Taylor Swift in a row became part of the third Kansas City game
Prince William has sworn off of watching 'The Crown' after the sixth season's trailer was recently released on Netflix
Shawn Levy draws comparison of Taylor Swift's artistic directorial approach to Steven Spielberg