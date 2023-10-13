The Crown: Prince William 'sickened' of 'phantom' Diana in apparent 'exploitation'

Prince William has reportedly vowed to not watch The Crown after Netflix released the trailer of its sixth season after being 'sickened' of watching his mother Princess Diana be 'exploited'.
A friend close to the Prince of Wales told The Daily Beast that the royal was 'totally sickened' by how his late mother Princess Diana was portrayed as a ghost.
For the unversed, the late Princess of Wales' death was shown in season 5 as the tragic car accident of 1997 in Paris was portrayed in the show.
Continuing on with her character in season 6, Emma Corrin will be returning as Princess Diana's ghost as made apparent in scenes where she spoke to the then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.
"Thank god she will never even hear about it," a pal close to the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II said.
As for Prince William's friend, they said that the royal was no willing to see his mother be 'exploited over and over again'.
“It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it.”
