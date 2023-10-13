World Cup 2023: Babar Azam vows to deliver best in clash with India

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam. Photo: AFP/file

A day before the blockbuster clash of the World Cup between arch-rivals Pakistan and India — slated for Saturday in Ahmedabad — Green Shirts’ skipper Babar Azam has said his team does not feel any pressure from playing at Narendra Modi Stadium — the world's biggest cricket stadium, as they prepare to face the Men in Blue.



While addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday, Babar seemed confident in his team ahead of their most-anticipated match against India.

Despite playing in the world's biggest ground for the high-voltage match, Babar said: "There is no pressure of playing in the world's biggest stadium on the players. We will try to give a good performance in tomorrow's match."

The Men in Green, who are scheduled to face India in the world's biggest stadium, could potentially face challenges as the stadium is quite different than Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium where Pakistan was victorious in first two World Cup matches.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the stadium features an "imposing structure which can accommodate about 132,000 spectators. The stadium was built on a 50-acre land donated by the state government, and took only nine months for its completion."

Babar said: "The more time we spend in a stadium, the more it helps to understand the conditions of the location."

He added that like every city, the conditions here are different.

However, Babar, despite the scale of the new stadium, seemed confident to beat India this year.

He said: "We have beaten India in T20 before, it doesn't mean we cannot beat them here."

Moreover, Babar said that if fans of Pakistan were also permitted to attend the T20 World Cup in India, it would've been good for the team. Nevertheless, he said he was hopeful that the fans in Ahmedabad would support the Men in Green as they did in Hyderabad.

Mickey Arthur shares strategy with players on ‘how to beat India’

Earlier today Indian media reported that Director of Pakistan's men's cricket team Mickey Arthur has shared the strategy with the Pakistan players on how to beat World Cup hosts in the high-stakes game.

The Pakistani cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday night and is currently undergoing rigorous practice sessions as they gear up for their much-awaited match.

Fans are eagerly anticipating another top-notch performance from Mohammad Rizwan, who was named Player of the Match in their last game against Sri Lanka. The wicketkeeper-batsman is also putting in extra effort during practice sessions to prepare for the upcoming match.

Rizwan scored a century as Pakistan completed the tournament’s highest-ever successful run chase to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets, in Hyderabad.

According to Indian media, Rizwan spent a whole hour in the nets with a left-arm wrist spinner — like India's Kuldeep Yadav — practising the sweep and reverse sweep shot.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter has been practising while keeping in mind his condition, Indian media reported, having previously faced health issues during the 2021 T20, ahead of the team's semi-final against Australia.

Ahead of the most-awaited match on Saturday which surely will send fans into a frenzy, Ahmedabad police have completed. The crime branch for the city's police has confirmed that special drones will be flown around the stadium for surveillance.

The drones will be used to monitor the area of 5km around the stadium, Ahmedabad police said.