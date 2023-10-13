Prince Harry 'in losing battle' with Meghan Markle

File Footage





Prince Harry appeared to be in a losing battle with Meghan Markle as his latest outing in Manhattan made it apparent that he and his wife were not on the same page when making appearances in public.

According to body language expert Judi James, while speaking to OK, the Duke of Sussex was not able to command attention the way his wife was able to.

"It’s interesting here then, that Harry ends up being interrupted by his wife," James continued.

In turn, Judi noted that Meghan seemed to step up more as appeared to be all smile, which as per the expert, overshadowed Prince Harry.

"Not only does he seem to be fighting for the guy’s attention he also seems to be losing the battle to Meghan, too. She appears to take over with a smile and social ease that Harry might be lacking."

Judi went on to add that Prince Harry likely felt out of place given that in his previous life as a royal he did not need to work at all to get the attention he needs to get his message out to the public.

"If you put yourself in Harry’s shoes right now it’s possible to guess what’s prompting these gestures. Harry is having to do something he never had to do before, which is to fight for attention and to win or earn admiration," the writer explained.

"As a royal in the U.K., he fought to avoid attention but was clearly sucked up to, adored and listened to everywhere he went."